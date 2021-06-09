BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Take a Virtual Ride on Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Jurassic World gets the amusement park treatment in a breathtaking new rollercoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure. Experience the thrilling rollercoaster before its June 10 opening.

Dino-rific!

Jurassic World fans can soon experience the thrill of out-running prehistoric predators in Universal Orlando's latest exhilarating experience: Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The stunning coaster opens tomorrow, June 10 at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

The raptor-themed ride promises to be the "apex predator of roller coasters," according to Universal. Riders can speed through the sky over the park's raptor paddock and feel the the heart-pounding rush of racing against dinosaurs. Twist and turn with the wind in your hair as the coaster curves throughout the rocky terrain—and don't forget to ooh and awe at the surrounding dinos!

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is inspired by the Jurassic World series starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The third installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated for a June 10, 2022 release. Dominion is also the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park film franchise. Original Jurassic Park star Laura Dern tweeted "Get ready..." with the T-rex logo for Dominion ahead of its release. 

Watch the video above to take a virtual ride on the VelociCoaster before experiencing it in person at Universal Orlando!

The VelociCoaster is the latest movie-inspired ride to land at the Universal Studios theme park. Keep scrolling to see all the fun, cinema-centric adventures you can enjoy at Universal parks.

(E! and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Parks
The Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Location: Universal Orlando Resort (Islands of Adventure)

Film: Jurassic World franchise

Opening June 10, 2021, Universal Orlando's VelociCoaster is the apex predator of roller coasters! Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside the raptor paddock and other predators, twisting and soaring through the jungle above land and water.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Zumapress
The Flight of Hippogriff

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood & Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Harry Potter franchise

A rollercoaster that the whole family can enjoy, this ride takes you through the pumpkin patch and past Hagrid's hut as you approach a Hippogriff.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Jurassic World: The Ride

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood

Film: Jurassic World

Jurassic Park: The Ride operated at the Hollywood location from 1996 to 2018, and then it was re-themed based on the 2015 film Jurassic World and its 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new ride features larger, more realistic dinosaurs and other technological improvements. 

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Skull Island: Reign of Kong

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort

Film: King Kong franchise

It's hard to miss this ride as it features a giant sculpture of King Kong! Once inside and aboard the expedition truck of your choice, you'll venture in to the jungle and face the wrath of prehistoric predators, fearsome creatures and of course, Kong himself.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Transformers: The Ride-3D

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Transformers franchise

A thrill like no other, this 3D dark ride puts riders in the middle of the ultimate war zone, fighting alongside Optimus Prime. Flight simulation technology and 3D HD media make the experience all too real!

Universal Studios Orlando; Zumapress
Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Fim: Harry Potter franchise

One of the main attractions of Universal Studio Florida's Diagon Alley is the thrill ride Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's. While traversing through cavernous passageways that lead deep underground, you'll encounter Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

But that's not all! You'll also come face to face with villains Voldemort and Bellatrix, as well as trolls and other creatures that stand between you and a safe return to Diagon Alley.

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Men in Black: Alien Attack

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Men in Black

This isn't your typical ride—in fact, it's pretty interactive! You'll face off against a group of your fellow riders as you're launched into the middle of New York City, which is under attack by aliens. Think laser tag, but much more fun.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood & Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Harry Potter franchise

Take a scenic ride through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where you'll get a glimpse of Dumbledore's office, encounter the Whomping Willow and a horde of Dementors and witness a Quidditch match!

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Revenge of the Mummy

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: The Mummy franchise

Prepare for darkness! This indoor ride eventually plunges you straight down into a pitch-black abyss as you try to flee from the evil Mummy Imhotep. 

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Despicable Me franchise

This computer-animated simulator ride takes you on a journey with Despicable Me characters Gru, his daughters and the Minions. Riders get a first-hand look at Gru's super villain laboratory, a Minion-inspired dance party and much more.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Harry Potter franchise

One of the newer rides at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal's Florida location, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure allows you to fly deep into the Forbidden Forrest. While dipping into an endless pit of Devil's Snare or being placed in the sights of a centaur's bow, riders will come face to face with creatures ranging from the three-headed dog to Cornish Pixies.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
The Cat in the Hat

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: The Cat in the Hat

Disappear into this classic Dr. Seuss story as you swerve through vividly re-created scenes with colorful characters and crazy motion as you twist from room to room!

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Jurassic Park: The Ride

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Jurassic Park

No promises you won't get splashed on this coaster! Researched and built when Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park was still in production, the water-based ride is a park classic.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Fast & Furious: Supercharged

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Fast & Furious franchise

The rides are similar for the most part, though Florida's is a stand-alone while the Hollywood version is part of the Studio Tour. Both feature Fast & Furious characters like Dom and Hobbs, in addition to engaging riders in an immersive experience that takes place within the franchise's world.

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Pteranodon Flyers

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Jurassic Park

Take flight underneath the 10-foot wings of a Pteranodon on this kid-friendly ride and you're guaranteed amazing views of the theme park.

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
E.T. Adventure

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hop aboard your very own flying bicycle with E.T. in the front basket and zip past NASA and police officials as they try to track him down before he can save his dying home planet!

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Shrek 4-D

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Shrek 4-D

Shrek 4-D, a prequel to Shrek 2 set right after the events of Shrek, is a mini movie that plays as part of this ride of the same name. However, riders aren't just watching the film the old fashioned way—instead, they don OgreVision glasses, which, with the help of special effects, allows them to see, hear and feel what's happening.

