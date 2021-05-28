Alex Rodriguez Slams "False" Rumors Claiming He Reached Out to Madison LeCroy After Jennifer Lopez Split

Reports of Alex Rodriguez reaching out to Madison LeCroy following his split from Jennifer Lopez are untrue, the retired MLB star's rep says.
On Thursday, May 28, The Sun quoted an insider as saying that A-Rod "reached out" to the Southern Charm star, who sparked romance rumors with him months before his breakup, and hoped to meet up at the recent PGA Championship in South Carolina. Madison, who shared a photo of herself at the event last weekend on Instagram, "always rolled her eyes and ignored him" and is "completely over it," the source told the outlet.
However, Alex's rep, Ron Berkowitz, told E! News on Friday, May 28, "I'm not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family."
When asked about the Sun report, Madison told Page Six she had no comment but added, "As I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past."
Romance rumors about A-Rod and the Southern Charm star first surfaced in late January, months before he and J.Lo confirmed their split. In February, Madison told Page Six that they had "spoken on the phone" and that he "never physically cheated on his fiancée" with her. At the same time, a source close to Alex told E! News that the athlete "doesn't know her and has never met her."
In March, J.Lo and A-Rod denied they broke up after four years together, following multiple reports. At that time, a source close to the couple told E! News that the couple had hit a rough patch, adding that there was absolutely no third party involved and that reports about Madison were untrue.
In April, Jennifer and Alex confirmed they had split and called off their engagement. She has since rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. In May, after the two were photographed vacationing in Montana, another source told E! News that A-Rod was "shocked that J.Lo has moved on."
Many fans speculated that Alex has as well when an Australian TV host, Belinda Russell, announced earlier this month that he DM'd her on Instagram to compliment her "great" feed of content. A-Rod's rep later said told E! News that it was his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who messaged her.
After Jennifer and Ben were spotted together again in Miami this past weekend, the athlete shared on his Instagram Story, "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he began his caption. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
On Thursday, Alex posted on his regular Instagram feed a photo of himself on a golf course, writing, "The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I'm feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life. Tell me something good that happened to you today."