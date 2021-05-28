Proof Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever

When it comes to public displays of affection, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey continue to flaunt their romance, ahem, without remorse.
Because not only is Jordan the boyfriend of model Harvey, but she has now proudly declared him the "love of my life."
The 24-year-old reposted the cutest photo of the couple—who both donned black and tan outfits to match each other's fly—in an Instagram Story on May 27, adding, "LOML."
The sweet declaration probably doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who's been keeping up with the couple's social media activity since the two became Insta official back in January.
The couple first made quite the splash, literally, when the two were pictured together while vacationing in St. Barts at the beginning of this year. Their obvious affection drove the Internet absolutely wild—as fans couldn't help but be sad over People's Sexiest Man Alive being taken off the market.
Ever since then, we've had front row seats to the two lovebirds in action—with the Black Panther star most notably renting out an entire aquarium on Valentine's Day for a date night with his model girlfriend.
However, Lori isn't the only one who seems to be smitten by her Hollywood half. Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey, recently revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres that although he tried his hardest not to like him, he just couldn't resist the Without Remorse actor's charm.
"I have tried not to like him," Steve admitted. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go —'cause I done got rid of all of 'em. All of 'em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."
"But this guy, is such a good guy, man," he added. "He is one of the nicest guys. I've met his father. I've sat up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothing wrong with him!"
We also can't seem to find anything wrong with the pair's continued affection for one another.