Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

After HBO Max officially announced Sex and the City would return as a limited series, we couldn't help but wonder who was returning, who will be missing and more.

Watch: Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Anyone else more than ready to get Carried away?

After years of rumors about a third movie, HBO Max officially announced that Sex and the City would be coming back to life on the streaming service. Not only will it feature a fresh storyline but an entirely new name: And Just Like That... As any SATC fan worth her imitation name necklace knows, the title is lifted from one of Carrie's classic sayings.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now," Sarah Jessica Parker cheekily shared on Instagram after the news was announced, alongside a teaser of what's to come. Cynthia Nixon, a.k.a. Miranda, wrote, "You, me, New York...anything is possible."

Kristin Davis, meanwhile, chimed in with a perfectly Charlotte response writing, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

Since the streaming service gifted Sex and the City devotees with news of the revival back in January, fans have been eagerly awaiting any scraps of info about the sequel series. What would the ladies be up to in 2021? Who would be back? And who would be missing?

Set to begin production in, where else, New York City within the next few weeks, details have finally began emerging about And Just Like That...,including the major new character joining the mix that will be played by a Grey's Anatomy fan-favorite. 

So mix up a cosmopolitan and put on your best Manolos 'cause were running down everything we know about Sex and the City's revival so far...

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

It's yet to be announced if Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte's devoted husband Harry Goldenblatt, will be involved in the series. 

