Country Singer Jimmie Allen Marries Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen married his fiancée Alexis Gale on May 27 and we’ve got all the details! Scroll on to read more on the country star’s wedding.

Like Jimmie Allen once belted out: let the good times roll!
 
The 34-year-old country superstar and his now-wife Alexis Gale officially tied the knot on Thursday, May 27, after postponing their original wedding date due to the pandemic. The star-studded guest list for the ceremony included artists Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki-Rich.
 
Not only did some of their guests post some sweet snaps of the pair's big day to their Instagram Stories, but Alexis herself also shared a small snippet of their wedding festivities. One post of hers included a precious picture of the couple against a few white roses with their special day written on the bottom.

The couple first got engaged at Disneyworld in July 2019, with Alexis first gushing over her fiancé's proposal on Instagram. The newlyweds share a 14-month-old daughter, Naomi and Jimmie has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Although both are originally from Jimmie's hometown of Milton, Delaware, the two met and began dating in spring 2019, when the "Best Shot" singer popped the question a few months later.

After getting engaged at the most magical place on Earth, Alexis shared the good news by posting a picture of her ring with the cute hashtag, #feyonce.

"Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?!," she wrote in the Instagram post. "Yesterday, I said yes to forever. I am beyond words and lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé."
 
Luckily for Alexis, she now gets to call that man her husband!

