Kim Kardashian Denies Contracting COVID-19 From Controversial Birthday Trip

Kim Kardashian is responding to rumors regarding her bout with COVID-19.

During the Thursday, May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers learned that Kim and her four children all contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. This led the official Twitter account for Buzzfeed News to share a post suggesting the SKIMS founder got the illness while celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island.

In response to Buzzfeed News' tweet that the diagnosis "came soon after Kim's infamous private island birthday bash," Kim replied, "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip."

The reality TV star continued, "Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."

Earlier in the evening, Kim tweeted about battling COVID-19 during the second time that she took California's First-Year Law Students' Examination, a.k.a. the "Baby Bar," and that she "almost passed out after hour 4." On May 26, E! News exclusively shared a KUWTK preview clip revealing Kim did not pass the exam the first time she took it.