You Have to Admit Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Nailed Their iHeartRadio Music Awards Looks

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

We heart Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox and their always entertaining red carpet game.

The alt couple surprised fans over the weekend when MGK rocked a black tongue on the red carpet of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, making for his biggest fashion statement of the night. (For her part, Megan sizzled in a barely-there Mugler gown).

Four days later, he and his foxy date are following it up with another head-turning ensemble. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, MGK showed up with a brand new accessory: uber-long fake nails.

The "Love Race" musician caressed Megan's neck to show off his lengthy talons, each decorated with an edgy black or pink pattern.

Brittney Boyce from Nails of LA was the mastermind behind the claws, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Smith & Cult nails on her Instagram Story. Upon closer inspection, fans can see that two feature spikes, one is covered with a silver chain and another appears to have silver foil.