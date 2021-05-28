Robin Thicke and Son Julian Are the Most Dapper Duo at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : Robin Thicke Shares His Soundtrack for Life: My Music Moments

Robin Thicke and son Julian were the perfect twosome at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 44-year-old The Masked Singer judge and his 11-year-old son adorably posed for photos at the event's red carpet on Thursday, May 27, where both were wearing fashionable suits.

A pic, seen below, shows Robin with a pink leopard-print shirt peeking through his jacket, while Julian is rocking an eye-popping red outfit with a white shirt and black slippers.

Robin shares Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton. The former couple, who welcomed the boy in April 2010, split up in February 2014.

The "Blurred Lines" singer is currently engaged to model April Love Geary. The pair welcomed their third child together, son Luca Patrick, on Dec. 11, 2020, and two days later, Robin took to Instagram to pay tribute to late father Alan Thicke on the fourth anniversary of his death.

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away," Robin wrote to accompany a photo of himself in bed with his newborn son.