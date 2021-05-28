Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Elton John at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : Elton John Will Run Naked If Lady Gaga Doesn't Win an Oscar

Elton John can feel the love tonight.

During the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the award-winning singer was presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Coldplay's Chris Martin. The musician, formerly married to Gwyneth Paltrow, joked about Elton's career and songs before cutting to a video montage of his storied career, including interviews from artists like Adele and Lady Gaga.

The 74-year-old artist was then treated to a special performance from a few fabulous artists. Following a brief speech from Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile took to the stage and each performed a song that reflected an aspect of Elton's varied musical personality.

H.E.R. kicked things off with Elton's classic song "Bennie and the Jets," which was followed up by Brandi singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me."

Then, Demi took the stage in an Elton-inspired look as she sang "I'm Still Standing."