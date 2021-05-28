A Moo Point: Yes, Friends' Ross and Rachel Were On a Break, But That Is Not the Issue

Watch : "Friends" Star Judy Geller Settles Ross & Rachel's Break Dispute

The Friends reunion is officially here, which means we're back to asking that age old question: Were Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) really on a break?

Yeah, they were on a break. Rachel said they should take a break. The entire cast still says they were on a break, as they did when James Corden asked during the reunion. They were, unequivocally, on a break, but that's not actually the important question here! The actual age old question is less about whether they were on a break and more about what that break actually meant, especially when you consider why everyone's spent years arguing over the break. Ross, as usual, messed up, and has basically spent 24 years convincing us all that he didn't actually mess up at all.

Let's set the scene.

It's season three, and Ross is being peak Ross. He and Rachel are together, but as her career is taking off, she's having to work more, and it's causing issues in the relationship. She's also got a co-worker who happens to be a friendly man named Mark (Steven Eckholdt), and so Ross naturally hates him and thinks he's the reason for all of their troubles.