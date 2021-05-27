Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Reacts to Impression of Her "Punk" Persona Amid Travis Barker Romance

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Shutting Down Mason's TikTok & IG Accounts

Kourtney Kardashian poked some fun at herself and the internet's fascination with her apparent new rocker girl persona.

Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went public with her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Since then, the two have flaunted their love all over social media—and some fans noticed that the Poosh founder has seemingly changed her aesthetic a bit to matcher her rock star partner's vibe.

One such person is internet personality Benny Drama, who took to Instagram to with a hilarious impression of Kourt looking very Avril Lavigne, circa 2002. Sporting a tie, tiny sunglasses and multiple shirts layered on top of other shirts, Benny looks like the most exaggerated version of the mom of three as she embraces a more punk-adjacent style.

"Kourtney goes punk," Benny captioned the video, which showed "Kourtney" saying things like, "The Poosh word of the day is anarchy" and "I eat boys for breakfast." Naturally, the video also features Kourtney with a lollipop, which she's been spotted with multiple times on social media. Benny-as-Kourtney even calls upon Kourt's TikTok star best friend and actress Addison Rae to turn up Blink-182's hit "What's My Age Again?"