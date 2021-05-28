Cruel Summer's Blake Lee Says Fans Will Be "Thrilled" With the Finale

Happy birthday, Cruel Summer fans.
It's not your birthday? Well, it's about to feel like it. Blake Lee, who plays vice principal turned kidnapper Martin Harris on the Freeform hit, just offered up the juiciest tease about the season one finale.
As E! News readers well know, the popular drama takes place over three separate summers and details the disappearance of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), her return home and the accusation that former nerdy girl Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may've known about Kate's whereabouts the whole time.
And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, the Parks and Recreation alum hinted that an explosive reveal will present itself when the first season comes to an end. "I think fans will absolutely be thrilled with how the show plays out," he told E! News. "I'm now like a fan of the show. It's so funny, 'cause I rarely watch stuff that I'm in. I get so excited to watch."
Same, Blake. Same.
As for what's to come for the final three episodes? The 37-year-old actor confirmed that he knows the season one ending. Yet, that was information he learned later in production.
"The whole cast—we didn't read the end until the table read," he said. "So, it was really exciting to just turn that last page. Literally, until the last page, you don't know who to trust."
Blake promised that fans would be on the "edge of [their] seat" up until the final credits. This certainly coincides with last week's trailer about the final three episodes. In fact, the recent teaser promised a legal battle, confrontations and a big reveal.
"This is where the truth lies," Kate noted in the trailer. "And that's what we both want, right Jeanette?"
In addition to Blake, Olivia and Chiara, Cruel Summer stars Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes and more.
Thankfully, we have a couple weeks until Cruel Summer's highly-anticipated finale. So, if you haven't yet tuned in, now is the time to catch up!
Cruel Summer airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform.