iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Hear that? That's the sound of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Usher is hosting this year's star-studded event, which kicks off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 and airs live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Music lovers can look forward to performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, plus an all-star tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John. Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. will take the stage to honor the legendary singer's greatest hits.

As for which of your favorite artists could go home with a trophy tonight, The Weeknd leads the nominees with eight, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with seven nods each, and Harry Styles who nabbed six nominations.

Follow along with E! News as we bring you real-time updates on who was crowned a winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.