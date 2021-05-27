Tayshia Adams Answers Your Burning Bachelorette Questions: Katie Thurston's Men, the Box and More

The Bachelorette premieres in just over a week, and fans have some serious questions about Katie Thurston's season. Like, what's with the box? Is Blake Moynes back? And does she find love?

Tayshia Adams, who is hosting season 17 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, knows the answers. And while she couldn't reveal any spoilers, she did drop a few clues about Katie's journey to find love on the May 27 episode of her podcast Click Bait With Bachelor Nation.

So, let's start with the box. Last week, ABC shared the list of Katie's suitors. In addition to there being 29 men, there was a mysterious box. Needless to say, viewers were confused. And even though Tayshia didn't spill too much tea, she noted "the wait is worth it."

Podcast co-host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Natasha Parker seemed convinced there's a person in the box (read another theory here). "That's for you to find out," Tayshia continued. "Whether that is…whatever that means, I think it's worth the wait."