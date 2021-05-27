Here's Kyle Richards' Response to Lisa Vanderpump's "New Nose" Jab

Kyle Richards can't believe her ears when it comes to gossip about her nose.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had an epic response to former co-star (and ex-BFF) Lisa Vanderpump's jab about her nose job from November 2020. To catch fans up on the ongoing drama: The Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump host previously clapped back at Kyle's allegation that Lisa sent her dinner bill to Kyle and a producer. Lisa clarified what really happened on the May 25 episode of E! News' Daily Pop to co-host Lilliana Vazquez.
"I didn't dine and dash," Vanderpump revealed. "She should keep her new nose out of my business."
The dig at Kyle's nose only seemed to add fuel to their ongoing feud. Now, in a clip from today's Daily Pop, Kyle and sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton gave their takes on "restaurant-gate."
"I don't care what she says, it's not important," Kyle said, while Kim laughed.
Kathy was in disbelief, though. "No, she would never do that," Kathy claimed. "Vanderpump loves Kyle. She would never do that."
Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester called Kathy's response "J.P. Morgan and shade" for claiming Lisa is "too classy" to stoop that low. Even Kyle calls Justin while on-air!
Lilliana weighed in after speaking with Lisa. "Girl, yes she did. She did not hesitate!" Lilliana dished, revealing there was even more digs that didn't make it into the broadcasted interview.
"Lisa is the naughtiest of the naughty and she's a Brit. She has so moved on from this. I will tell you that much," Lilliana continued. "I don't think there's room for reconciliation there so I think that she is done with it, and you heard it when she made that comment. She knew exactly what she was doing."
Watch the shocking clip above to see all the drama for yourself!
The first season of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump concludes tonight with a two-episode finale starting at 9 p.m. on E!.