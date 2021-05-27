You Need to See the Dolce & Gabbana Dress Natalia Bryant Wore to Her Second Prom

Why have one prom dress, when you can have two?
Natalia Bryant, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant, took to Instagram on May 27 to share footage of herself sporting her second prom dress of the season. In the video, which she captioned "promx2," the high school senior rocked her dress of choice: a floral, mid-length Dolce & Gabbana gown with black straps. She paired the stylish outfit with a red lip and sleek, straight hair.
Stars applauded the teen's cute look in the comments section. Ciara wrote, "Yassss Nani Boo! So pretty." Kyle Richards commented, "Gorgeous." Storm Reid simply added a heart-eyes emoji to show her approval.
Natalia debuted her first prom dress on social media earlier this month. She wore a strapless pink gown for the May 15 occasion, which just so happened to conflict with her father's posthumous induction into the NBA Hall of Fame. Kobe died in a helicopter crash alongside Natalia's 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant in January 2020.
While Natalia did attend some events for Kobe's induction earlier in the week, she flew back to Los Angeles for her high school prom.
Vanessa, who married Kobe when she was just 18 and he was 20, took to Instagram to explain the unique situation.
She wrote, "Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him."
Vanessa added, "When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, 'well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it's only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours.' Of course we laughed because even in heaven, he's still trying to make moves and keep the boys away. Natalia's experienced so much loss, I couldn't let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom."