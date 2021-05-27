Here's the NSFW Story Behind Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's Viral Fashion Show Moment

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Finally, we know what was so funny to Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at the 2018 Michael Kors fashion show.

The stars, who were seated next to one another at the New York City event, went viral after they were photographed laughing hysterically—while Zendaya appeared unenthused in the seat next to the Gossip Girl alum. Now, in Vanity Fair's latest lie detector video, the Edge of Tomorrow star admitted the very NSFW reason she and Blake were laughing.

"I think I was worried she was flashing her vagina," Emily joked of Blake, who was wearing a red trench coat dress to the fashion show. "So it might've had something to do with that. Zendaya doesn't look very happy at our jokes."

While the Euphoria actress didn't look like she was having as great of a time as Emily and Blake are having in the photos, Zendaya cleared up the rumors that she was being shady on social media.

"I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY," she tweeted on February 18 in response to fans calling her out. "Y'all messy that's all lmao," she wrote a day later.