Dexter Has a New Name But the Same Killer Instinct in Latest Revival Teaser

You can change your name, but you can't change who you are.
This message rings loud and true in the latest teaser for Showtime's Dexter revival. In the new sneak peek, which was released Thursday, May 26, America's favorite serial killer is seen slaying it at small town life. So, how has Dexter (Michael C. Hall) put his lethal past behind him?
Well, by becoming a totally different person. "Morning, Jimmy," one neighbor notes at the start of the clip. Later on, a group of students refer to Dexter as "Mr. Lindsay." We have a feeling this is an ode to Jeff Lindsay, who wrote the Darling Dexter book series that inspired the show.
And while Dexter appears to be fully integrated into this small-town life, smiling and greeting everyone who walks by him, a certain deadly weapon soon catches his eye. We're, of course, talking about Dexter's favorite weapon of choice: a knife.
Next to the ominous teaser, the caption read, "There's something about a small town."
Earlier in the week, a different short clip teased Dexter's alias as it showed a close up of his "sales associate" badge for a store called "Fred's Fish & Game." Access to hunting weapons and supplies? Talk about a genius cover. Although, we do wonder if Fred knows what he's gotten himself into.
These new updates come about a month after Showtime confirmed that the 10-episode new season is returning this fall. And, as all the teasers have alluded to, Dexter is totally back to his murderous antics.
Case in point: An April clip literally showed a victim wrapped in plastic wrap, which is a signature for the killer. We had a feeling that lumberjack lifestyle wouldn't stick.
For everything we know about the upcoming revival, scroll through the images below!
The Dexter revival is arriving on Showtime in fall 2021.