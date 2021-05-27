Heather Morris Explains Why Glee Stars Were "Scared" to Speak Up About Lea Michele

Watch : Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Amid Naya Disappearance

Lea Michele came under fire last year over past alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, for which she later apologized.

Now her former co-star Heather Morris is speaking up about why she thinks she and other accusers took so long to come forward with their allegations, which surfaced nearly one year ago exactly.

"It's like, we absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation and nobody really did. So now we are living in a culture where it's acceptable to go do things like that, whereas I think many people were very scared," Morris, who played Brittany on all six seasons of Glee, said on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino on Wednesday, May 26. "I know, genuinely, I didn't feel like it was my place and I don't know why, because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on a set."

The allegations against Michele, who played main character Rachel Berry on Glee, first surfaced in early June 2020. Samantha Marie Ware, who played season six recurring character Jane Hayward, spoke out against her on Twitter after Michele expressed outrage about the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd by a police officer and used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.