Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Shutting Down Son Mason's TikTok and Instagram Accounts

Watch : Why Kourtney Kardashian Just Shut Down Mason Disick's Instagram

Remember when Mason Disick was a budding social media star?

A year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown took full effect, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's then-10-year-old son popped up in a TikTok Live. At the time, the youngster explained to fans that his Instagram account got deleted "because I was too young, because I went viral."

Had he kept it up, he noted matter-of-factly, "I would have had 2.7 mil by now." The pre-teen, who Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have watched grow up on camera, instantly sparked headlines for his social media chatter, particularly as people around the country were locked down in their homes.

During a meal with fellow mom Miranda Kerr for Vogue Paris, Kourtney recalled Mason's social media activity from her point of view. "Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine," she said, mentioning TikTok and Instagram. "Those were quickly shut down."

Miranda, who is a mom of three, could understand. "It's one thing to communicate with your friends with road blocks," she said, "but it's a whole different thing to be on social media."