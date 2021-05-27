Jenna Fischer Reveals The Office’s Most Expensive Scene and It’s Probably Not What You Think

When it comes to The Office's most expensive scene, Jim and Pam took the cake—and no, we're not talking about the cake at their wedding.
During the latest Office Ladies podcast, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam) and co-host Angela Kinsey (who played Angela in the hit nine-season series) revealed that the show's most-costly scene was when Jim (played by John Krasinski) proposed at the gas station.
Jenna shared that showrunner Greg Daniels "wanted to throw people off by having it in a very ordinary location." Still, she continued, "He wanted it to feel special, but he also wanted it to feel like Jim made the decision without a whole lot of planning."
The entire production for the proposal ended up taking nine days to build since Greg wanted to recreate a gas station he frequented.
"They built this in the parking lot of a Best Buy that I have been to many times, actually," Jenna shared. "What they did was they used Google Street View to capture images of a real gas station along the Merritt Parkway, and then using those images, they built it to match this parking lot."
And the hard work didn't stop there.
"To create the illusion of highway traffic, they built a four-lane circular racetrack around the gas station set," she continued. "They set up cameras on the other side of this raceway and they had cars drive around it at 55 miles an hour. Then they added rain pouring down on us [with] these giant rain machines. Our production manager, Randy Cordray, said they had about 35 precision drivers. They were driving not just cars, but like, semi-trucks. When we were standing there on that set, you could feel the wind, like, of these cars speeding past you. It was so, so bonkers."
And it came with a pretty bonkers price tag: $250,000 for a scene that lasted all of 52 seconds, Jenna noted.
Yes, you read that right—a quarter of a million dollars for The Office sweethearts to begin their happily ever after.
As fans may recall, the gas station proposal was just the tip of the iceberg for the adorable match made in—well, their workplace. The beloved TV couple went on to have a daughter named Cecelia in season six and had a son named Phillip in season eight.
Who would've guessed that such an earnest proposal would cost more than most rings?