Watch Chris Pratt Crack NSFW Joke About Katherine Schwarzenegger's Breasts and Quickly Regret It

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

Chris Pratt might have had some explaining to do when he got home to see wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 27, as seen in preview footage. During the interview, host Ellen DeGeneres shared a video that Chris posted in 2020 from his farm in the state of Washington that shows him squeezing milk from a sheep by hand.

Ellen said, "You're expressing a teat," but she seemed a bit confused as to why he would do this.

This led the Parks and Recreation alum to explain, "You have to get rid of some of it, or else it gets a little clogged. And this is right after lambing season. The pandemic had just started—that was like in February of last year."

He continued, "And yeah, you have to express the milk. I do that at home now with Katherine. And I say, 'Hey, Jack, get over here.'" The actor then made a spraying sound with his mouth before quipping, "We have fun with that."