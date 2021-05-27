Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Tells Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland She Wasn't Honest About Mental Health

Watch : Michelle Williams Has a Message for Trolls

Michelle Williams is taking the time to check in with fellow Destiny's Child stars Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

On Wednesday, May 26, Michelle shared audio to Instagram from her recent conversation with the two other performers. During the chat, Michelle—who is promoting her new book, Checking In—got candid about her mental health journey.

"It's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to tell somebody you're not OK," she shared. "Because honestly, I should have done that with y'all. I've been open about a lot of things that I never was real truthful about how I really was."

Michelle continued, "Even though y'all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know, no, you're not going to be looked at differently. You can just say, 'Y'all, I've been sad a little too long.' It amplifies one's bravery and gives them courage—like, oh, it's OK."

Kelly agreed, and expressed her belief that "humility" should be an important element of friendships.