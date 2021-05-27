How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Make Their Long-Distance Relationship Work

There aren't enough days in a week, weeks in a month, months in a year for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to be together.
The formerly-engaged stars have rekindled their romance and, this time, they're trying to make their long distance kind of love last.
J.Lo, 51, and Ben, 48, have traveled around the country the past month as they make up for lost time. After meeting up in Los Angeles and Montana, the couple spent the past four days in Miami, according to a source.
The Justice League actor, who lives in Los Angeles near the three kids he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, took an overnight flight to Florida to be with Jennifer over the weekend.
The pair was spotted hitting the gym this week, before they nestled up in a Mediterranean-style Miami estate that's valued at $18 million (and yes, we have pics inside the 11-bedroom palace). He has since returned to La La Land.
Now that Bennifer 2.0 is here to stay, the insider shares exclusively with E! News how Ben and Jen plan to make their long-distance relationship work.
"They have no problem meeting up wherever," the source explains, noting that "things are going very well" so far with their bicoastal setup.
"Ben is happy to be a part of her life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together," the source continues. "They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy."
The plan is for Jennifer to come out to L.A. to see him as her schedule allows. The insider notes, "They are taking it one day at a time, but aren't letting distance be too much of an obstacle."
A second source confirms that the A-listers spent the weekend together and are trying to "work around" family and work commitments.
J.Lo shares custody of her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in Miami, but no word on if the teens have met up with Ben recently.
As E! News reported in April, the Grammy nominee was relying on Marc a little extra in the wake of her split from Alex Rodriguez, with a separate source saying, "[Marc] is always making sure that the kids have everything they need and trying to make it easier on Jennifer while she is away and working."
Earlier this week, a different source shared with E! News that J.Lo has been impressed with how much Ben has "stepped up" recently to make their meetups a priority.
"Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He's really making a huge effort," that informant revealed. "J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him."
There's even speculation that the Good Will Hunting star has been showing some subtle PDA by wearing an old watch that Jennifer gave him in the early aughts. Learn more about the theory here.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.