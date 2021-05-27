Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

Following an impressive season, The Masked Singer reveals the stars behind the Piglet, the Chameleon and the Black Swan. Find out who they are here!

Let the unmasking begin!

For the past 11 weeks, The Masked Singer has slowly eliminated characters, revealing numerous stars, including Bobby Brown, Nick Cannon and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

But before the competition could truly get started, guest panelist LeAnn Rimes took the stage to perform her song "How Do I Live," alongside the Black Swan, the Piglet and the Chameleon. She was welcomed back to the show with a warm applause after winning season four as the Sun.

With introductions out of the way, the Chameleon talked about how joining the show has been one of the "coolest experiences of my life." He then performed Coolio's "Gangsta Paradise."

The Black Swan kept the good vibes going with their rendition of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," hitting all the high notes along the way.

Though the Black Swan was killing it, the Piglet gave her a run for her money when they sang "Faithfully" by Journey. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even got a bit teary-eyed during the big moment.

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

Unfortunately, only one person can take home the gold mask. After voting, viewers decided the Chameleon's time was up. And as Robin Thicke guessed, Wiz Khalifa was the man behind the mask.

The rapper told Nick his son was "probably going to be a little freaked out when he sees the Chameleon," but he did it because he's "a fun dad."

Michael Becker/FOX

"I love to enjoy myself. I love to be myself," the rapper shared. "And as much as I can encourage him to be himself and get into his imagination and sing, dance, and be as crazy as possible, I'll be the best example for that then."

Then it came time to unveil the winner and runner-up. After some nervous silence, Nick announced the Piglet as the winner of season five, while the Black Swan came in second. 

Who are these characters? Well, it turns out Nick Lachey was the Piglet, and JoJo was the Black Swan.

To see who the panelists initially guessed, as well as the clues, check out the gallery below!

Michael Becker/FOX
Piglet: Nick Lachey

Despite a clue package filled with Bachelor references, the Piglet seemed much more likely to be a boy bander. He sounded an awful lot like Nick Lachey, and his clues revealed that the world has seen his heart break, which we all did after the demise of his TV show with ex-wife Jessica Simpson

Panelists guessed Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth and Charlie Puth, but none of those were quite right.

Michael Becker/FOX
Black Swan: JoJo

Black Swan is clearly a fantastic singer who says she got caught up under a spell and hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist. She ended up being JoJo, who struggled under her original record deal for years before finally breaking free of it.

The panelists, who have often guessed JoJo in the past, went with Anya Taylor Joy and Camila Cabello. 

Michael Becker/FOX
Chameleon: Wiz Khalifa

The Chameleon is clearly a tall man and there were references to a "pit" and 007, which makes perfect sense for Wiz Khalifa. He's 6'4" and he's from Pittsburgh. He also has a thing for pitbulls, and has a song called "James Bong." 

Guesses included Redfoo, Diplo and even Nick Cannon, which would admittedly be a great trick. 

Michael Becker/FOX
Yeti: Omarion

The Yeti was a wildcard contestant in week six, and his clues said he came from a place where a lot of people become monsters, but a group of "warrior women" raised him to be an abominable gentleman. 

Michael Becker/FOX
Russian Dolls: Hanson

The Russian Dolls are baffling. At first there appeared to be one, then a second appeared, and now there are three! They sound exactly like Hanson, and if they're not Hanson, we will eat a shoe. (No we won't.) (Update: We did not have to eat a shoe.)

Panel guesses have included Lady Antebellum, Boyz II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale

Michael Becker/FOX
Robopine: Tyrese Gibson

According to his clues, the Robopine got a call from an angel that changed his life, and now he's on a new mission that no one can touch. He claimed to be 60, but none of the panelists believed him. He's clearly got a voice and some major talent, and if we're agreed that he's lying about his age, Tyrese Gibson could be a solid choice. MC Hammer is actually in his late 50s and would also make sense. 

Guesses included Ginuwine, Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie

Michael Becker/FOX/Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Crab: Bobby Brown

Crab arrived as a wildcard in week four and revealed himself to be a talented singer, though his past was marked with a lot of tragedy. He wanted to stand up and be a star "again" and let the light back in. 

After the Super Eight performances, he was revealed to be Bobby Brown

Michael Becker/FOX/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Seashell: Tamera Mowry

Seashell moved around with her family for most of her childhood, and has worn a lot of hats. If you ask the internet, it's Tamera Mowry and it's hard to disagree. 

Panel guesses included Hilary Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson. Ken Jeong tried to guess Kristen Chenoweth and was praised by the rest of the panel, but she has one of the most recognizable voices in showbiz so we're not sure where he was going with that. 

KCR/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
Orca: Mark McGrath

The Orca joined as a Wildcard in week three and quickly proved his rockstar chops. He revealed he has 10-year-old twins and was performing for his dad, and he was eventually revealed to be Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath.

Fox
Bulldog: Nick Cannon

Never has a Masked Singer reveal annoyed us so. They spent a whole episode making us think we were going to get a regular unmasking, and then Niecy Nash hijacked the vote to unmask...the regular host of the show, Nick Cannon. How very irritating!

Jerod Harris/Getty Images; Michael Becker/FOX
Grandpa Monster: Logan Paul

Whoever Grandpa Monster is, he's got a past he's trying to shake and he hates looking back on his younger days because he's done so much growing. Alarmingly, the two prevailing guesses online are Logan Paul and O.J. Simpson. The voice sounds way more like the latter. 

The panel guessed Scott Disick, Johnny Manziel and the Miz

Michael Becker/FOX, imageSPACE for the Mill Valley Film Festival/Shutterstock
Raccoon: Danny Trejo

Once you know the Raccoon is Danny Trejo, you can't unhear it. There was also a donut in his first clue package, which should have been a dead giveaway for the actor-turned-donut seller. 

Michael Becker/FOX, John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Phoenix: Caitlyn Jenner

Few masked singers have been quite as obvious as the Phoenix, who simply could not escape from Caitlyn Jenner's voice and mannerisms. She's been on TV too long to stay a mystery for very long at all. 

Michael Becker/FOX, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Muppets Studio
Snail: Kermit the Frog

We are still shook by this, TBH. The first unmasked singer of season five turned out to be Kermit the Frog, who is a muppet. Sure, he's a prolific star of movies and TV shows, but he is also still a puppet. Baffling! 

