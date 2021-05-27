The One Where Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry Find Out They're Distant Cousins

Watch : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

No one told us life was gonna be this way!

Ahead of the Friends reunion, which is set to debut on HBO Max on May 27, a report from MyHeritage.com claims that Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, who portrayed friends turned couple Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing on the series, are actually cousins!

Well, 11th cousins, that is! Apparently, the duo share relatives William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, a married couple who lived more than 500 years ago in England. (Hmm, maybe Lisa Kudrow's Friends character Phoebe Buffay met them in one of her past lives?) The connection is made through Courteney Copeland, who is Courteney's mom, and Matthew's dad, John Bennett Perry.

While these two may not have known they are related until now, Courteney and Matthew have remained tight since Friends ended in 2004. In 2019, the Scream actress shared that she and her former co-star caught up over a meal.

"Guess who I had lunch with today…" she wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of herself and Matthew. "I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends."