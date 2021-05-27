Porsha Williams Shares Her Amazon Summer Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"There's no better way to get ready for the summer than to do it with Amazon," Porsha Williams declared on Amazon Live. She admitted, "There are always plenty of boxes coming to my door from things I've ordered." She even shared how her Amazon habit might affect her relationship with Simon Guobadia, explaining, "He's just gonna have to get used to me being the person that always orders stuff from Amazon. It just doesn't stop. I just may hide some of the boxes here and there, but it is what it is. We know how it goes with Amazon."
This time around, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared her favorites for summer, including swimwear, grilling essentials, outdoor décor, and beauty products. Check out her summer essentials below to find out why she adores these so much.
Pampered By Porsha Sheets
"My bedroom is my sanctuary. My home is my sanctuary and I want everything absolutely perfect. My mother always paid a lot of attention to sheets. She's all about quality. I'll have it no other way." Porsha found her favorite sheets and decided to partner with that company to create her own line, Pampered by Porsha.
"It's all that and a bag of chips. They're deep pocketed. You can wash them a bunch of times. I sleep hot. These sheets are cooling. We have lots of colors."
SOJOS Retro Round Sunglasses for Women
"Just throw it in the bag. I love the shape and the UV protection on them. I love when they give you style and quality."
CUPSHE Women's V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
"This is sexy. I love the ruffles and how you can pull the straps up or down" for a different look. "This actually snatches you in at the middle. The ruching is very very flattering on the body. Trust me." The swimsuit comes in a lot of colors and there are 6,300+ five-star reviews.
COCOSHIP Women's Mesh Striped High Waist Bikini Set
"We mommies want high-waist, two-piece bikinis. Look at this. Look how cute this is. You want to be fashionable by the pool and this is what I'm talking about!"
Bsubseach Womens Chiffon/Rayon Beach Bikini Cover Up
"This is a gorgeous print. You don't have to wear this just with a bikini. You can wear it over other clothes and go out with your friends to brunch. I love a versatile item. I like to get my money's worth out of products."
Havaianas Women's Flip Flop Sandals
"These are must-have flip flops. Go ahead and add them to your cart. Always keep these in your suitcase so you're ready to go at all times. Be ready so you don't have to get ready."
"These are really cute. They're thick, which means that's comfort. I don't like a flat shoe that hurts my feet. These do not do that. They're lightweight, they're waterproof, and they come in a whole lot of different colors."
CUPSHE Women's Cover Up
"This is one of my faves. Really one of my faves, a summer must-have, just underline that. A summer must-have right here. This is beautiful. Look at that. Look how sexy that is. And the quality is very good. Just check the reviews."
Sun Bum Premium Day Tripper Travel-Sized Sun Care Pack with Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion, Sunscreen Lip Balm and Hydrating Cool Down Lotion
"People need to have this. This is what we all need when we're going outside. It comes in this cute bag that says 'good vibes only.' How can you be outside in the sun and have a bad vibe? You won't with this."
"Wear your sunscreen on your face and put this all over your body. Protect the skin. Definitely get this. This kit has everything you need when you go to the pool."
Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion
"I. Love. This. Line. Of. Skincare. Products. This body lotion is enriched with Vitamin A and has a subtle shimmer to it for a nice radiant glow. It's very very beautiful. I use their rose water, their face moisturizer, the spray, the whole line. You really need to check out the entire line on Amazon. It's top-quality skincare. Bye, ashy."
Wekapo Sand Free Beach Blanket, Extra Large Oversized
"I really like this blanket because it's not too thick. It's sand-proof. It's water-resistant. It's huge and fits up to seven adults and is great for picnics too. I wish I always had this in my life."
Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker with Self-Dispensing Lever and Auto Remix Channel
"These are for you to make your adult beverages. You can even make a nice smoothie. Super quality, guys. Super, super quality margaritas, daquiris, piña coladas. It's very very easy to use. Be the star of your party and get this frozen concoction maker today. You will look like a super star. Your friends will be thanking you."
Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Patio Lights with Edison Glass Bulbs
"I have these lights on my balcony. They are so sexy. These lights really do set a tone for your home. At night, they're absolutely magical. And they're waterproof. These lights are still working and it's been over 6 months since they've been out there."
They received 23,749 5-star reviews (and counting) from Amazon customers.
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
"I love love love love this, y'all. It's high quality and I bought it because the reviews were insane. It has everything you need to grill. It also has a really handy apron so you can put all the supplies on your body and just be super extra like you're a whole professional, honey."
Gibson Home Brist Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for Four (12pcs)
"You can use these when you're having a cookout for the summer. They're beautiful and they're a nice size. I don't know about you guys, but my family, they can eat. These big plates have a whole lot of surface area."
GRM Racket, Graphite Pickleball Paddle Set
"I love this set to get the kids outside. I love outdoor activities, y'all. Limit the screen time and get the kids outside. It's also nice to play with your mate and just have fun."
NovForth Oversized Beach Towel
"This is beautiful. I love black and white! This is absolutely beautiful. I love this beach towel. This beach towel is huge and it's quick dry. It's so soft and you'll definitely stand out."
OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker
"I ordered a second one because I took it on a trip and left it somewhere. It's water-poof and it can be submerged in water so you can bring it to the pool without worrying. It has a wide Bluetooth range, so your phone doesn't have to be right near it.
Kindle Paperwhite- Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage
"This is super cool, guys. It's water-proof and has a glare-proof screen so you can read in the bright sunlight. It's thin and it's lightweight. A single battery charge can last for weeks. This is definitely a travel must-have and a home must-have."
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
"These are so cute. I know you've seen these online and in these fabulous pools. I love this pool float! It's so pretty and it's designed to hold up to two adults."
YETI Wine Rambler 10 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
"This is a wine tumbler. It's super cute. It keeps your drink cold and it's also dishwasher-safe. Grab a couple of these for your and your girlfriends or you and your homeboys."
