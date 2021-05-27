Go Crazy with the Prince Estate x Urban Decay Capsule Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Grab your raspberry beret, friends, because the Prince Estate x Urban Decay Capsule Collection is here!
Inspired by The Purple One, the vault includes seven limited-edition products celebrating self-expression and creativity. Starting today, you can channel your inner Prince through the "U Got the Look" eyeshadow palette, purple and blue-hued "Let's Go Crazy" eyeshadow palette, "All that Glitters Is Gold" liquid highlighter, a multitasker brush, kajal eyeliners in "So Dark" black and "Diamonds and Pearls" white, and "Live It Up – All Day, All Night" translucent powder.
"When I first saw the Urban Decay x Prince collection, I smiled, and I gasped because the first thing that I saw was patience," Prince's muse Damaris Lewis explained. "I saw people who actually took their time with this collection, which is something that in the aftermath of him transitioning on is something that I truly appreciate. I know that the people who know him, the people who don't know him, the people who love him, that's also something that they want. They want to know that the people who are in charge of keeping his legacy alive are doing it with a gracious mind and heart."
Urban Decay x Prince Vault
Get all seven limited-edition products in a keepsake vault! This ultimate collector's item includes the "Let's Go Crazy" and "U Got the Look" Eyeshadow palettes, "So Dark" and "When Doves Cry" Kajal Eye Pencils, Liquid Highlighter, Multitasker Brush and All Nighter Setting Powder.
Urban Decay x Prince All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Set your foundation with this mattifying and waterproof setting powder that aims to blur pores, control excess oil and block shine up to 11 hours.
Urban Decay x Prince Let's Go Crazy Eyeshadow Palette
With shades names like "Raspberry Beret" and "Baby I'm A Star," this palette will help you achieve the perfect eye look for your next night out!
Urban Decay x Prince U Got the Look Eyeshadow Palette
Featuring warm tones and everyday shades, this palette is a must! Plus, who can say no to shade names like "Shockadelica" and "Groovy Potential." Definitely not us!
Urban Decay x Prince Kajal Eye Pencil
Made with intensely rich pigments, these eye pencils, available in white and black, offer a smooth, effortless application.
Urban Decay x Prince Liquid Highlighter
Just in time for summer, this liquid highlighter will help you get a dewy glow that will make you look like you just got off the plane from somewhere tropical.
Urban Decay x Prince Multitasker Brush
And don't forget to treat yourself to a new makeup brush, especially one that can help you with various techniques. This one has super-soft vegan bristles, too!
