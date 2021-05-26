KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Brie Bella Reveals Who Son Buddy Danielson Really Takes After

By Alyssa Ray May 26, 2021 9:47 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsShowsBrie BellaDaniel BryanTotal BellasBuddy DanielsonNBCU
RETURNS 22 NOV., 9PM

Buddy Danielson may be the spitting image of dad Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), but he actually takes after mom Brie Bella. Or, at least, that's how the Total Bellas star feels.

On Tuesday, May 25, the retired WWE superstar took to Instagram to share new photos of her youngest child Buddy, 9 months. Alongside an adorable close up of the youngster, Brie wrote, "My sweet Bud."

Before long, fans and famous friends commented on the new Buddy update. For starters, Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart remarked, "This face!!!" WWE legend Trish Stratus also commented, "Soooo cuteeee."

And while Buddy's physical similarities to dad Bryan are undeniable, Brie made it clear that her son also takes after her. Next to another precious pic of Buddy on her Instagram story, the E! personality noted, "I can't with him!! He's so my boy!!"

As E! News readers well know, Brie and Bryan's oldest child Birdie Danielson, 4, also looks an awful lot like Bryan. Nonetheless, Brie defended that both of her kids have inherited her personality.

photos
Birdie and Buddy Danielson's Sibling Pics

She added, "They look like Dada, but act like Mama."

Brie and Bryan officially became parents of two in 2020 when they welcomed son Buddy on August 1. "It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote at the time. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Instagram/Brie Bella

Since then, the wrestler turned businesswoman has kept her followers up to date by sharing her son's many milestones. For a closer look at the little one's heart-warming updates, scroll through the images below.

Trending Stories

1

College Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Drowning Accident

2

Matt James Details Rachael Kirkconnell's "Ultimatum" Before Makeup

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Kept Her Distance From Amelia Hamlin

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Bud

In May 2021, Brie wrote, "My sweet Bud."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Just Like Mama

In this pic from May 2021, Brie revealed that her son Buddy inherited her personality.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Wild Child

Brie shared on Instagram, "Me and my wildling."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Potato Face

Alongside this adorable photo of Buddy, Brie wrote, "Sweet Potato Face."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby's Best Friend

Buddy gives the family dog a lick of his sweet potato snack.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

Brie captioned this photo, "My sweet Buddy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

When Buddy turned eight-months-old, Brie posted, "My wild 8 month boy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

Brie Bella/Instagram
7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

Brie Bella/Instagram
The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Instagram
Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Instagram / Brie Bella
Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

Brie Bella/Instagram
All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Instagram
Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Instagram
Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Instagram
Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Instagram
Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Instagram
Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

Instagram
More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

Instagram
Cuddles from Buddy

Brie shared in November, "Buddy sleeps soooo well in his #snoo!! Mama always loves his cuddles before his naps!!"

photos
View More Photos From Buddy Danielson's Cutest Pics

Catch up on Total Bellas any time here.

Trending Stories

1

College Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Drowning Accident

2

Matt James Details Rachael Kirkconnell's "Ultimatum" Before Makeup

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Kept Her Distance From Amelia Hamlin

4

Inside the $18 Million Miami Estate Bennifer Rekindled Their Love In

5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam