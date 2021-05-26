6 Things Vanessa Bayer Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We all adore Vanessa Bayer for making us laugh every week on Saturday Night Live. She makes it look so easy and part of that is because she's so prepared and well-rested. Discussing her partnership Casper, Vanessa explained, "I'm someone who thrives on having a productive day, which is impossible without great sleep." That's something we should all keep in mind.
The comedian told E! that she feels the most relaxed when she "falls asleep watching TV," which is a very relatable sentiment. Aside from the comfort of her favorite TV shows, Vanessa has the most comfortable Casper mattress, sheets, and duvet... and, usually, she has some Yasso bars on hand, telling us that she's the happiest when she's "with friends and [they're] eating a lot of snacks." Aside from her cozy bedding and go-to desserts, Vanessa shared the beauty products she can't live without. Keeping on scrolling to find out about Vanessa's must-have items and why she adores them so much.
Casper Down Duvet
"I constantly want to be swathed in blankets, but I'm also kind of a hot sleeper so I need a very specific duvet and this is it! Cozy, but breathable!
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color
"I mostly forgot how to put on makeup during the past year or so, but I love this lipstick because it's super light, hydrating, and easy to wear. Also, it comes in such pretty colors."
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
"These sheets are the best. They feel so luxe and silky and honestly that's what I deserve."
Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars
"I am obsessed with Yasso bars. They taste like delicious ice cream bars, BUT they're made of Greek yogurt so they're good for you. My friend Marc made me a Yasso bar painting and it is displayed in my house because I have great taste, get it? But this is all true."
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
"I love this mattress. It keeps me so cool and comfy when I sleep and it is VERY difficult for me to leave it in the morning."
