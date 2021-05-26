KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See the $18 Million Miami Estate Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Rekindled Their Love In

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently reunited in Miami and enjoyed time together in a private residence. Take a peek inside the incredible property they stayed at.

Watch: Ben Affleck Wearing THAT Gift From Jennifer Lopez Again?!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to turn up the heat.

The duo, who got engaged in the early aughts, reunited in Miami over the weekend where they spent time together in a private residence in the Florida city. During their reunion, the "In the Morning" singer was photographed walking down a flight of stairs with a huge smile on her face. The Oscar winner trailed right behind her.

"She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view."

Not surprisingly, the Miami estate—which is valued at $18 million—is fit for a queen and king. Per online realty records, the Mediterranean-style mansion boasts 11 bedrooms, including a master suite with a balcony, 12.5 bathrooms, a large pool, home gym and more.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Additionally, the 27,000 square foot house showcases incredible ocean views of Miami's Biscayne Bay area, as well as the downtown skyline. The "Dinero" singer is reportedly renting the estate for $130,000 per month.

Take a look at the hot home for yourself in our gallery below!

Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group / SplashNews.com
Catching Zzz's

From the spacious bed to the serene atmosphere, you'll certainly get a good night's sleep.

Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group / SplashNews.com
Lounging Around

Perhaps we found the perfect spot for J.Lo and the Justice League actor to reminisce.

Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group / SplashNews.com
Ocean Views

According to online realty records, this estate showcases incredible views of Miami's Biscayne Bay area and the city's famous downtown skyline.

Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group / SplashNews.com
Bottom's Up

The Mediterranean-style residence was remodeled with luxury in mind. The kitchen alone is proof.

Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group / SplashNews.com
Squeaky Clean

This Miami property boasts a whopping 12.5 bathrooms, along with a large outdoor pool, jacuzzi and spa.

Julian Johnston Team at The Corcoran Group / SplashNews.com
Fine Dining

Just one of the many perks of this 27,000 square foot estate—impressive scenery at the dinner table.

