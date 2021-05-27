Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Rock on! Get a First Look at the Fierce Character Portraits From Peacock's We Are Lady Parts

The stereotype-busting series centers on fictional British female punk band "Lady Parts" that is in desperate need of a guitarist. See the official character posters here!

By Samantha Bergeson May 27, 2021
Soundcheck!

Peacock's new music comedy We Are Lady Parts packs a hilarious punch along with plenty of catchy tunes. The British import series follows the members of a fictional Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts, who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist...and, you know, become famous. 

Anjana Vasan stars as a geeky microbiology PHD student who is a guitar novice that the band—made up of Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Bisma (Faith Omole), Momatz (Lucie Shorthouse) and Ayesha (Juliette Motamed)—tries to recruit to join Lady Parts. The series is created, written and directed by Nida Manzoor, who previously directed episodes of Doctor Who

Set in London, the six-part series lands on Peacock on June 3. "The show artfully communicates universal themes of identity and belonging in a totally unique voice," a press statement reads. "As Nida Manzoor intended, the show is a celebration of Muslim women, inspired and informed by the experiences of real Muslim women."

Check out the fierce character portraits for each band member below!

We Are Lady Parts premieres June 3 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
Amina

Anjana Vasan stars as Amina, the lead guitarist. 

Peacock
Saira

Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) is the singer of the group. 

Peacock
Ayesha

Juliette Motamed plays drummer Ayesha.

Peacock
Bisma

Bisma (Faith Omole) rocks as the bassist.

Peacock
Momtaz

Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) is the Lady Parts manager.

