Matthew McConaughey Reveals the Unfiltered Advice Wife Camila Gave Him About Leaving Rom-Coms

Watch : Matthew McConaughey May Be Running as Governor for Texas

For Matthew McConaughey, sweeping women off their feet onscreen was not going to be alright, alright, alright forever.

The 51-year-old actor, who rose to fame after a small role as a stoner in Dazed and Confused, was known for leading roles in blockbuster '00s romantic comedy movies such as The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days before being cast in grittier roles like in HBO's True Detective and the film Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won an Oscar. But, somewhere in the middle of his career journey, he quit Hollywood for a while.

"I was leading a successful life as an actor. I was the go-to rom-com guy. I liked doing rom-coms. They paid well," McConaughey said in an interview published in AARP the Magazine's June/July 2021 issue. "But I remember noticing at that time that my life was getting very deep. I found the love of my life in [my wife] Camila [Alves]. We had a newborn coming. I had more joy, I had more sadness. The extremes, the ceilings and the basements of my own emotions of my life had more depth and more height to them. So my work, I felt like, 'Oh, I've got to kind of compress that with these rom-coms.'"