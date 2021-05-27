Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning Her Pricey Birthday Present

Watch : Kendall Jenner Returns Birthday Gifts From Kourtney?

Kourtney Kardashian is spilling the tea.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode (May 27), Kourtney reveals that sister Kendall Jenner slyly returned a series of pricey presents in the past.

"So I started her this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday," Kourtney tells Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian when discussing what to buy Kendall for her 25th birthday in November 2020. "I got her like tea cups and a tea pot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes."

Kourtney continues, "We called Hèrmes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'"

Khloe is stunned while Kim bites back a laugh. "Stop!" Khloe exclaims.