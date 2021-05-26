Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Recalls Being Hospitalized for PTSD After Sexual Assault

Gordon Ramsay's 21-year-old daughter Holly Ramsay says she was sexually assaulted three years ago and underwent treatment at a mental health facility.
Speaking on her new podcast 21 & Over With Holly Ramsay on Tuesday, May 25, she also praised her father and the rest of her family for their support.
Holly said that she left Ravensbourne University in London after one year and was admitted to Nightingale Hospital, a mental health facility, as an inpatient for three months. There, she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. The PTSD, she said, was "a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18."
Holly did not name an assailant and said that she did not tell anyone about the incidents until a year after they occurred. "I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind," she said, "and tried to get on with everything as best I could."
"My family has been an amazing support," she said. "Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great. It's brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents."
Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay are also parents to Megan Ramsey, 23, Holly's twin brother Jack, 21, Matilda, 19 and Oscar, 2.
Holly shared that since her hospitalization, she has "been in therapy up to three times a week."
"I have three diagnoses and I've been hospitalized," she explained. "So I'm just trying to navigate a different path that isn't spoken about at all. Not many people I know have dropped out of university. Not many people didn't do that well in school compared to their siblings. So it's very much a journey. It's kind of navigating your own way through it."
Holly continued, "It's definitely a journey, but I hope by speaking out, I can help other people speak out or ask for help and even just talk to their friends and just and normalize the conversation around mental health."