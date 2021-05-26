Eminem's Daughter Hailie Declares She's Ready for Summer With a Bikini Selfie

Watch : Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti to Coronavirus Hospital Workers

Bring on summer!

If you're ready to soak up the sun in the next three months, Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is on the same page. The rapper's firstborn, who he welcomed with ex Kimberly Scott in 1995, took to social media on Tuesday, May 25 with a bathroom selfie kicking off the upcoming season. "Ready for allllll the summer days," the Michigan State University alum captioned a photo of herself in white bikini and bucket hat.

Hailie, who Eminem has often referenced in his chart-topping music over the years—including the eponymous 2002 track "Hailie's Song"—is no stranger to Instagram. In fact, she often shares snaps of her outfits and activities, using the platform as a window into her everyday life. Going by the name Hailie Jade, she's amassed more than 2 million followers to her page. As her Insta bio reads, "Attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing."

Now with "allllll the summer days" upon us, we have a feeling her feed will soon be jam-packed with beach selfies and other picture-perfect scenic shots.