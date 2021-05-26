Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Ex Brad Pitt's "Wonderful" Role on Friends

The One Where Brad Pitt Made a Fantastic Guest Star—or maybe better known as "The One with the Rumor."
Although Friends had a slew of A-list actor guest stars throughout the show's 10-year run, Jennifer Aniston remembers one person in particular doing a great job when it came to his role.
The 52-year-old actress sat down alongside former co-stars and close friends Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox with Access Hollywood to take a look back at some special guest stars that graced their center stage. When it came to listing her ex Brad as being among one of her favorites, she shared, "Mr. Pitt was wonderful." Lisa—who of course, played Phoebe—also chimed in, adding, "He was fantastic," to which the entire group nodded in agreement.
The Ocean's Thirteen actor appeared in the 2001 episode, "The One with the Rumor" as a character that was part of an "I Hate Rachel" fan club in high school. At the time, the couple were married for just over a year, and were a much-talked-about Hollywood couple until their separation in 2005.
The remaining roster of favorite guest stars from the show's initial run did not disappoint, with the trio listing wildly successful actors including Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Aisha Tyler.
Luckily for fans, there's another A-list ensemble of guest stars appearing on their upcoming HBO Max reunion including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai.
Not to worry if you need a little refresher on the classic show—we've compiled some of the best episodes and uncovered a few secrets about the final season in preparation for the gang's upcoming get together.
Also, which cast member was the only one to kiss every other friend on set? Watch the interview above to find out!