Friends Superfan Lena Waithe Hilariously Recalls Meeting “President” Jennifer Aniston

If you thought you were the biggest fan of Jennifer Aniston—just wait until you hear from Lena Waithe.



During an appearance on the May 25th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lena recalled meeting the Friends star at the premiere of The Morning Show in late 2019 and jokingly compared the encounter to meeting someone that was once in control of the free world.



"I swear—you know how you see a president, that's a former president, but you still have to call them ‘Mr. President?'" Lena joked. "That's what it's like when she's out in the world. Like, there's an assembly line of people waiting to pay their respects. They're bringing oils and sage and all kinds of stuff."



The Emmy winner continued, "She's super chill, laid back, and just such a lovely human."



The introduction probably served a complete full circle moment for the Netflix star since she also confessed to host Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 that she had a huge crush on the 52-year-old actress and even incorporated her (as a poster on her wall) into the Master of None episode that earned her an Emmy.