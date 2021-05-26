Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Megan Fox on Their First Anniversary of This Sexy Milestone

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more.

The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him.

"she said ‘i love you' one year ago today," Machine Gun Kelly adorably wrote.

Fans were understandably touched and impressed by his post, given that this isn't always a moment that couples remember to celebrate.

"LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS [DATE]," one fan commented. "WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!"

Another individual replied, "you and megan are cute as f--k."

A third follower wrote, "What a beautiful thing to celebrate on the evening of the super blood moon eclipse. Blessed be to you both."

Indeed, it was just over a year ago that rumors first surfaced about a connection between the two.