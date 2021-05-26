KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Megan Fox on Their First Anniversary of This Sexy Milestone

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he and Megan Fox reached this steamy milestone in their relationship one year ago. Keep reading to see how he celebrated.

One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. 

The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him. 

"she said ‘i love you' one year ago today," Machine Gun Kelly adorably wrote.

Fans were understandably touched and impressed by his post, given that this isn't always a moment that couples remember to celebrate.

"LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS [DATE]," one fan commented. "WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!"

Another individual replied, "you and megan are cute as f--k."

A third follower wrote, "What a beautiful thing to celebrate on the evening of the super blood moon eclipse. Blessed be to you both."

Indeed, it was just over a year ago that rumors first surfaced about a connection between the two.

On May 18, 2020, just after they were photographed enjoying a drive together in Los Angeles, a source exclusively told E! News that the two stars "are hooking up, and have been for a little while."

Cut to a year later, and this has been an eventful time for the steamy couple for all sorts of reasons. The pair stole the show during the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23 with their eye-popping PDA, proving the bond has only been getting stronger in the past 365 days.

Later that same evening, MGK gave a loving shout-out to his "twin soul" during his acceptance speech for Top Rock Artist at the ceremony. 

