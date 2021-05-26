Meet the Real Estate Agents Set to Shake Things Up on Selling Sunset Seasons 4 & 5

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Real estate agents Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan have closed on a brand new deal—but this time, it's not in the housing market.

The two stars have joined the cast of Netflix's Selling Sunset for its upcoming fourth and fifth seasons, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, May 26. Welcome to the Sunset Strip, ladies!

Vanessa is coming to the reality show with a stacked resume in the entertainment industry. Her acting credits include Tough Love, Eva Luna, En Otra Piel and Super Bomberos. While she's best known for playing Emiliana in El Señor de los Cielos and Sara in Una Maid en Manhattan, the Mexican-American actress has embarked on a fresh path as a realtor.

In a press release, Netflix calls her career transition "a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey for her," adding, "Vanessa has decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market."

Emma is also joining The Oppenheim Group with some business savvy, as an angel investor as well as the CEO of her foodie company, Emma-Leigh & Co.