Unpopular Opinion: Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani Belonged Together on Friends

We watched her get new jobs and fail at them, and get other jobs and slowly work her way up in the world of fashion until she was living a dream she didn't even know she had back when she was arguing with her father about how she didn't want to be a shoe.

All the while, she was falling in and out of love with Ross Geller, a paleontologist who never gave a dinosaur's ass about fashion, and who often resented Rachel's job when it meant she had less time for him, or when it meant she was spending time with a male human who wasn't him. He demeaned her, he made fun of her love of fashion and the dumb or shallow things she said sometimes, and continued to believe he deserved her after his years of crushing on her. He slept with someone else mere hours after she said they should take a break, after he tormented her over a colleague! Somehow, we were supposed to be excited when she gave up Paris because it inconvenienced him?