Emmy Rossum Announces Birth of Her First Baby With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum is officially a mom!

On Tuesday, May 25, The Phantom of the Opera actress announced she gave birth to her first child with husband Sam Esmail yesterday. She shared the news to her Instagram account, captioning a series of maternity photos, "5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Emmy included a photo of her daughter's footprint, revealing the little one's five perfect toes.

Immediately after announcing the birth, Emmy's comments section was flooded with well wishes from celebs like Kiernan Shipka and Katharine McPhee. Shameless co-star Isidora Goreshter commented three hearts, while Storm Reid wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS."

Emmy went on to post another photo of herself posing in a window, writing, "Two weeks before our daughter was born."

The actress and her producer husband managed to keep their pregnancy a secret from the public, with Emmy only posting photos from the waist up in recent months.