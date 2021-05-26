An Old Friend Returns and an Ambulance Arrives in New Bachelorette Promo

Seems like things are pretty back to normal in the world of The Bachelorette.

After a long, delayed year of pandemic panic and lead switch-ups, it seems like the ABC reality show is at least a little bit back to normal in a new promo, exclusive to E! News. People are making out. People are crying. Ambulances are arriving. Former contestants are showing up. Bachelorette Katie Thurston is threatening to quit. It looks like a whole mess, but it's the kind of mess we love to see on this show. The kind of mess we've missed!

There are "surprises and scandals" ahead, the promo promises, and "the sky's the limit." While that last line has us worried about the return of Pilot Pete (who traumatized us all two Bachelor seasons ago), the returnee is actually Blake Moynes, who lived through both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons of The Bachelorette. He's got a little boom box and a smile on his face, apparently there to shoot his shot with Katie, too.