Casey Anthony's Former Cellmate Reveals Her Chilling Reaction to Daughter's Remains Being Found

Casey Anthony's former cellblock neighbor and friend Robyn Adams is telling all in Lifetime's new series Cellmate Secrets.

In the upcoming series, which premieres Friday, June 4th at 10 p.m. on Lifetime, Robyn details how she and Casey met while in an Orange County, Fla. jail in 2008. They weren't allowed to speak with each other, but Robyn shares that they used "hand signals" to talk from their cell windows, as well as wrote letters to each other and hid them in books.

"We would ask each other, 'Did you write me?'" Robyn explains in the above clip, mimicking the hand signs they made. "'Yes, it's in the book.'"

A book cart that was transported from cell to cell carried those illicit messages, with Casey and Robyn choosing "one specific" novel to conceal their letters.

But Robyn didn't need a secret message to see Casey's reaction when she learned that the Orange County Sherriff's Office had located the dead body of her missing 2-year-old daughter Caylee. According to Robyn, "When they gave her the news that they found Caylee's remains, it was bad."