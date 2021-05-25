Why the Powerpuff Girls Pilot Is Being Redone at The CW

Watch : Dove Cameron Starring in Live-Action "Powerpuff Girls" Series

Sometimes, pilots just don't work.

That appears to be the case with The CW's first attempt at a live action Powerpuff Girls, which, we learned this week, did not make it onto the 2021–2022 schedule. The pilot is going to be retooled with the same cast and creative team attached before it's reconsidered for a full series pick-up, and now CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz has weighed in on the delay.

"The reason we do pilots is, sometimes things miss," he told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday, May 25. "We believe in the cast completely, and we believe in [writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier] and [executive producer Greg Berlanti] and Warner Bros. In this case, the pilot didn't work. Because we see enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. It may have felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality. You learn things when you test things out. We felt, ‘Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board.' This is a powerful property, it gauged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right."