Take Your Team Pride to the Next Level with BaubleBar's NBA Jewelry Collection

Fan out and make it fashion.

By Marenah Dobin May 25, 2021 10:54 PMTags
BaubleBar NBA Collection

Most NBA fanatics wear jerseys to represent their favorite team, but why not go all out and sport some matching accessories too? BaubleBar just launched its NBA Collection, which includes earrings and charms in honor of the The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and San Antonio Spurs.

Even if your team loses during the NBA playoffs, you'll always win "best accessorized" thanks to BaubleBar. Check out some of our favorite pieces from the collection below. 

BaubleBar's Bestselling Bennett Tennis Necklaces Are Back in Stock

BaubleBar LA Lakers Earrings Set

Showcase your Lakers fandom with this earrings set that includes basketball charm huggie earrings, Lakers logo huggie earrings, and palm tree studs.

$68
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Chicago Bulls Logo Hoops

These Chicago Bulls hoop earrings feature the team's logo bedecked in glistening pavé stones. If you love hoops but root for another team, BaubleBar has pairs in honor of The HeatKnicks, Lakers, Nets, Mavericks, Warriors, Celtics, and Warriors.

$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar NBA Jersey Charm

Put an NBA Jersey charm on a necklace, bracelet, or anklet. And if you are cheering for more than one team, get a second charm to create a layered look. BaubleBar has jersey charms to rep The Heat, Celtics, Nets, Mavericks, Bulls, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, and Spurs.

$30
BaubleBar

BaubleBar NY Knicks Earring Set

New Yorkers will appreciate this earrings set. There's a pair of taxi cab studs, Knicks huggies, and blue heart huggies.

$68
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Boston Celtics Studs

Boston Celtics fans have a distinct fashion advantage over other fans: their gear can also double as St. Patrick's Day attire. These Celtics stud earrings are shamrock-shaped, and, hopefully, they'll bring some good luck to you and your favorite team.

$48
BaubleBar

While you're shopping for jewelry, check out our favorite brands for layering necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more. 

