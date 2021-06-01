Why Fathers Everywhere Can't Stop Wearing Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A man's basics never go out of style.

For so many guys, going shopping for new clothes isn't exactly a priority. But when they find a company they respect, the love never goes away.

Back in 2014, Cash Warren, Alan Stuart and David Ehrenberg co-founded a basics apparel company called Pair of Thieves. Ever since then, guys of all ages have fallen in love with the brand's wide variety of items including underwear, socks, loungewear and more.

"Since day one, our dream has been to provide as many humans as possible with premium quality basics that were stylish, performed well and were affordable," Cash exclusively shared with E! News. "Our goal with Pair of Thieves was to build a brand that could withstand the test of time."

With Father's Day quickly approaching, the company continues to develop a large and loyal fan base. And if there was ever a time to gift the dad in your life Pair of Thieves, now is the moment.

"I think customers are genuinely surprised by the amazing quality of our products," Cash shared. "The first time you wear a pair of our underwear or try on a pair of our socks, you feel compelled to tell someone about it." So, what are you waiting for? Start shopping for dad below!