Why Fathers Everywhere Can't Stop Wearing Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A man's basics never go out of style.
For so many guys, going shopping for new clothes isn't exactly a priority. But when they find a company they respect, the love never goes away.
Back in 2014, Cash Warren, Alan Stuart and David Ehrenberg co-founded a basics apparel company called Pair of Thieves. Ever since then, guys of all ages have fallen in love with the brand's wide variety of items including underwear, socks, loungewear and more.
"Since day one, our dream has been to provide as many humans as possible with premium quality basics that were stylish, performed well and were affordable," Cash exclusively shared with E! News. "Our goal with Pair of Thieves was to build a brand that could withstand the test of time."
With Father's Day quickly approaching, the company continues to develop a large and loyal fan base. And if there was ever a time to gift the dad in your life Pair of Thieves, now is the moment.
"I think customers are genuinely surprised by the amazing quality of our products," Cash shared. "The first time you wear a pair of our underwear or try on a pair of our socks, you feel compelled to tell someone about it." So, what are you waiting for? Start shopping for dad below!
Pair of Thieves SuperSoft Pocket Crew Neck Tee 2-Pack
Never underestimate a solid t-shirt. Naturally breathable and designed to stretch and last, Pair of Thieves' tees are "so soft it's like hugging a bunny!"
Pair of Thieves Off Duty French Terry Sweatshirt
Why risk picking out a sweatshirt with a design or print the dad in your life won't like? With Pair of Thieves' sweatshirt, solid black is always a safe color. Plus, he's going to love the softer, lighter and cooler feel.
Pair of Thieves Super Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs
Pair of Thieves is available on Amazon too! Never underestimate a pair of fashionable and comfortable pair of boxer briefs. The supremely breathable and moisture-wicking fabric complements any man's active lifestyle.
Pair of Thieves 3-pack Changing Light Cushioned Crew Socks
Gentlemen will put their best foot forward in these cushioned crew socks. The crew-length cut hits mid calf and contain moisture-wicking fabric.
Pair of Thieves Never Alone Cushion Crew Socks
Pair of Thieves is raising funds to help in preventing suicide and addressing mental health. For every pair of Never Alone socks sold, the company will donate $2 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Pair of Thieves Off Duty SuperFit Mesh Lounge Shorts
Whether your dad loves to garden outdoors or ride his Peloton indoors, chances are he needs some comfortable and cool shorts. We found just the pair.
Pair of Thieves Dad + Kid Twinsies Crew Socks
When you're twinning, you're winning. This Father's Day, kids can match with their dad thanks to Pair of Thieves' matching sock sets.
Pair of Thieves Rubiks SuperFit Boxer Briefs
Pair of Thieves' SuperFit fabric is cool to the touch, quick-drying, flat-stitched and generally amazing. 50% of all proceeds from this boxer brief goes directly to The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and mental health services to LGBTQ youth.
Pair of Thieves Off Duty SuperSoft Lounge Pants
You just found dad's next obsession! Pair of Thieves' lounge pants have a non-roll elastic waistband, a drawstring for that before and after brunch fit and hand pockets so he doesn't lose his belongings.
Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? See these Shark Tank items that make great presents for guys.