Anna Faris Shares Rare Insight Into Her “Immediate Intimacy” With Fiancé Michael Barrett

Watch : Anna Faris Isn't Ready for the Big Day With Michael Barret Just Yet

Forget love at first sight! For Anna Faris, it was what she calls immediate intimacy.

The Mom alum shed some light on her romance with fiancé Michael Barrett, whom she reportedly met on the set of Overboard. The pair began dating a couple months after she announced her separation from husband Chris Pratt in 2017.

"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told People in an interview published Monday, May 24. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way."

She then opened up about how she and Barrett co-parent their kids from previous relationships, with her sharing 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt.

"He has two children and that has been awesome," Faris continued. "I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The couple and their kids all bonded by taking road trips during the coronavirus pandemic, as Faris explained, "We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school."