These Are the Stars in the Running to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Throne

Within hours of DeGeneres' announcement, #ReplacementsForEllen began trending on Twitter, with everyone from Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon to Betty White to Miss Piggy getting a vote. (That last one may have been said in jest, but, like, we don't hate it?)

"There are celebrities out there who have said to themselves, 'You know, I'd like to do a talk show one day,' but have never gone there because they do their other things," Mort Marcus, co-president of television syndication company Debmar-Mercury, recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "Their agents are likely calling them now, saying, 'You still want to do that talk show? It might be a good time to have that conversation.'"

Which means it's definitely a good time for us to talk about who we (and every other fan of daytime TV) would like to see peppering our favorite celebrities with the questions only a true Hollywood insider can get away with asking. And, no, we didn't include Oprah Winfrey. She's got a pretty sweet gig helming her own television network and getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spill all of that royal tea.